Montreal police ask for help to find girl, 14, not seen since Wednesday night


Megan Dawn Michalak, 14, has not been seen since late Wednesday night. (Photo: Montreal police)

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl not seen since Wednesday night.

Megan Dawn Michalak was last seen at around 10 p.m. on July 5 near the Lionel-Groulx Metro station in the Southwest borough.

She has fair skin, blue eyes and short brown hair with blond highlights. She is 5’10” (1.78 metres) and weighs around 120 lbs (54 kilograms).

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue polo shirt, black Bermuda shorts, and black shoes detailed with a yellow line.

Anyone with information on her location should call 911. 

