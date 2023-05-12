iHeartRadio
Montreal police ask for help to find missing senior


Jean-Marc Panneton has not been seen since Thursday afternoon. (Image source: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find a 79-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. 

Jean-Marc Panneton was last seen leaving his home in the Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough Thursday afternoon. Police say he may have difficulty orienting himself, and that there are fears for his safety. 

Panneton has fair skin, is 5'4" (1.6 metres), weighs around 103 lbs (47 kilograms), has brown eyes and gray hair. He speaks French. 

He is likely wearing a white wool sweater with a black diamond pattern, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or their local police station.  

