Montreal police ask for help to find missing woman last seen in Verdun

Christelle Chevalier was last seen leaving her home in Verdun Thursday afternoon. (Image source: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 27-year-old Christelle Chevalier, who was last seen leaving her Verdun home Thursday afternoon. 

Chevalier has fair skin, stands at 5'6" (1.7 metres), weighs 160 pounds (72 kilograms), has brown hair, brown eyes, and speaks French. 

She was last seen wearing a gray tank top, dark pants, and a shoulder bag. 

Investigators fear for her safety. 

Anyone with information on her location should call 911 or contact their local police station. 

