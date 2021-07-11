iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police ask for public's help to find missing 24-year-old

(Image source: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate 24-year-old Dianaelena Isabel Boutto Nunez, who has been reported missing.

Boutto Nunez was last seen on July 10 at her Cote-des-Neiges home after making “disturbing remarks,” police say.

She has not been seen since and her family fears for her health and safety.

Boutto Nunez has light skin, stands at 5 foot 3 inches (160 centimetres), weighs 80 pounds (36 kilograms), has brown eyes, brown hair, and wears prescription glasses.

She speaks Spanish and English.

Anyone with information can call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Info-Crime Montreal at (514) 393-1133. 

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error