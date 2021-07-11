Montreal police ask for public's help to find missing 24-year-old

Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to locate 24-year-old Dianaelena Isabel Boutto Nunez, who has been reported missing.

Boutto Nunez was last seen on July 10 at her Cote-des-Neiges home after making “disturbing remarks,” police say.

She has not been seen since and her family fears for her health and safety.

Boutto Nunez has light skin, stands at 5 foot 3 inches (160 centimetres), weighs 80 pounds (36 kilograms), has brown eyes, brown hair, and wears prescription glasses.

She speaks Spanish and English.

Anyone with information can call 911. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Info-Crime Montreal at (514) 393-1133.