Montreal police ask for public's help to locate man last seen on Jan. 31

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Maurice Mathieu Haché, 58, who was last seen in his apartment building in the Mercier--Hochelaga-Maissoneuve borough on Jan. 31, 2022. (Photo: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 58-year-old Maurice Mathieu Haché, who has been missing since Jan. 31. 

Haché has fair skin, stands at 5'6" (1.68 metres), and has gray hair and a grey beard. 

He was last seen in his apartment building in the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Police say they have reason to fear for his health and safety. 

Anyone with information on where he might be are asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.

