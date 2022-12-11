Montreal police asking for help to find man, 68, last seen in Ville-Marie
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Bobbie Lauziere, 68, who has not been seen since 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the Ville-Marie borough.
Lauziere is 5'4" (1.68 metres), weighs 132 lbs (60 kilograms), has fair skin, blue eyes, and a shaved head.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue coat with a hood, and black shoes with white soles.
Police say Lauziere lives with a mental condition and may be disoriented.
Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or their local police station.