iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police asking for help to find man, 68, last seen in Ville-Marie


Bobby Lauziere, 68, was last seen in the Ville-Marie borough on Sunday. (Images: SPVM)

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find Bobbie Lauziere, 68, who has not been seen since 9:25 a.m. Sunday in the Ville-Marie borough. 

Lauziere is 5'4" (1.68 metres), weighs 132 lbs (60 kilograms), has fair skin, blue eyes, and a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a blue coat with a hood, and black shoes with white soles. 

Police say Lauziere lives with a mental condition and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or their local police station.  

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*