Montreal police asking for public's assistance in locating missing teenage girl


Montreal police (SPVM) have reason to believe 14-year-old Linda Uqaituk Kirshner may be in danger and are asking for the public's help in locating her. SOURCE: SPVM

Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl, who may be in danger.

Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, sometimes called "Charli," is 14 years old and was last seen Dec. 3 at around 10:30 a.m. in the Kirkland area.

Police say there is reason to fear for her safety.

She is 5'2", weighs about 120 pounds, has black hair and green eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm that says "Zeda."

She was in a black hoodie with red lettering when she was last seen.

Police say she could be in the NDG, Cote-Saint-Luc or Cabot Square area of downtown Montreal. 

