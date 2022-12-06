Montreal police asking for public's assistance in locating missing teenage girl
Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl, who may be in danger.
Linda Uqaituk Kirshner, sometimes called "Charli," is 14 years old and was last seen Dec. 3 at around 10:30 a.m. in the Kirkland area.
Police say there is reason to fear for her safety.
She is 5'2", weighs about 120 pounds, has black hair and green eyes, and a tattoo on her right arm that says "Zeda."
She was in a black hoodie with red lettering when she was last seen.
Police say she could be in the NDG, Cote-Saint-Luc or Cabot Square area of downtown Montreal.