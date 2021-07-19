Montreal police asking for public's help in locating arson suspects

The Montreal police (SPVM) arson squad is asking for the public's help in solving a series of arsons since 2020.

An SPVM news release says investigators have linked nine vehicle, residence and commercial building fires in the Cote-Saint-Luc, Dollard-des Ormeaux, Saint-Laurent and Mont-Royal areas.

"Each time, the suspects proceeded with the same modus operandi," the release reads. "They used an incendiary object such as a Molotov cocktail or poured an accelerant to start the fire."

The police added that on three occasions, suspects discharged firearms at buildings.

Police believe a criminal group is active in connection with the arsons.

Those with information are asked to contact the Arson and Explosives Unit through the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133 or via the website infocrimemontreal.ca.