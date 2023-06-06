iHeartRadio
12°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police asking for public's help in locating missing teenage girl


Coralie English, 15, has been missing since June 3, 2023, and police investigators fear for her safety. SOURCE: SPVM

The Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Coralie English was last seen on Saturday in downtown Montreal.

"Investigators have reason to fear for her safety," the SPVM said in a news release.

#MISSING Coralie English, 15 y/o, his missing. Thank you for RT. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/Vw49hzzLB9

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) June 6, 2023

English is 5'5" (168 cm.) and weighs around 180 pounds with brown hair and dark eyes.

Those who see English are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*