Montreal police asking for public's help in locating missing teenage girl

The Montreal police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing teenage girl.

Fifteen-year-old Coralie English was last seen on Saturday in downtown Montreal.

"Investigators have reason to fear for her safety," the SPVM said in a news release.

#MISSING Coralie English, 15 y/o, his missing. Thank you for RT. #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/Vw49hzzLB9

English is 5'5" (168 cm.) and weighs around 180 pounds with brown hair and dark eyes.

Those who see English are asked to call 911 or contact a local police station.