Montreal police asking possible sexual assault victims to come forward after arrest

Montreal police are asking those who may have been sexually assaulted by 53-year-old Yannick Savoie to contact the force. SOURCE: SPVM

Officers from the Montreal police (SPVM) sexual assault squad are asking those that may have been assaulted by 53-year-old Yanick Savoie to contact the force.

Police said Monday that Savoie was arrested Aug. 4 on suspicion of a series of sexual assaults, obtaining sexual services and voyeurism.

He appeared in court on Aug. 5 and is facing 10 charges. He remains in custody and investigators believe there may be other victims, police said.

"Savoie presents himself as a worker with young men in vulnerable situations to sexually assault them," the police release reads. "He has been in the Ville-Marie (Gay Village) borough for almost 30 years."

Le #SPVM a procédé à l’arrestation de Yanick Savoie soupçonné d’être l’auteur d’une série d’agressions sexuelles, d’obtention de services sexuels et de voyeurisme. Les enquêteurs ont des raisons de croire qu’il aurait pu faire d’autres victimes.
Détails➡ https://t.co/9QupyLrbBl pic.twitter.com/A5cV3TgVBM

— Police Montréal (@SPVM) August 16, 2021

Savoie is 6'0" (183 cm.) tall and weighs around 200 pounds (91 kg.).

He has a shaved head and rides an electric scooter.

Those with information are asked to call 911 or contact the SPVM's confidential Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. 

