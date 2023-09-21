Montreal police believe man targeting seniors in alleged fraud scheme may have other victims

The Montreal police (SPVM) believes that a man recently charged with fraud may have had other victims.

Mark Anthony Fattibene, 24, was arrested on Sept. 13 and charged the following day with fraud. He appeared in court on Sept. 15.

The SPVM said in a news release that Fattibene allegedly used grandparent frauds on seniors.

"With the help of one or more accomplices, Mark Anthony Fattibene is suspected of having taken a large sum of money from a senior citizen in Côte-St-Luc earlier this month," the SPVM said in a news release.

Police say that victims are generally contacted by phone in this type of case, with the caller claiming to be a relative in distress.

"The fraudsters use the emotion created by the situation to extort money from the target, who is then put under a great deal of psychological pressure," the SPVM said.

Fattibene is 5'9" and weighs around 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He speaks English and French.

Anyone who believes they have been a victim of Fattibene's alleged attempts at fraud or who knows anyone who has can contact a local police station or call 911 to lodge a complaint.

The RCMP's anti-fraud section advises citizens to use the following advice: