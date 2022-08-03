Father of Quebec boxer David Lemieux among victims in fatal Montreal shootings

Montreal police believe the same shooter was behind two separate but related shootings Tuesday night that claimed the lives of two men just over an hour apart.

Marie-Claude Dandenault, a chief inspector with the Montreal police (SPVM), told CTV News Wednesday that police are "99 per cent sure" the same suspect is responsible for the killings which happened in the Saint-Laurent and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs

There is no apparent link yet, she added, between the victims and investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the back-to-back acts of gunfire were random in nature.

CTV News confirmed that one of the two men slain in the shootings was André Lemieux, the father of professional boxer David Lemieux. He was 64.

Lemieux wrote "R.I.P. dad" in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Andréanne Lambert, a spokesperson for the boxer's management company, Eye of the Tiger, said the tragic killing was "very fresh" and the family wouldn't be making any public statements.

"[David] just wants to keep his family close," Lambert said.

The second victim has been identified as 48-year-old Mohamed Salah Belhaj, an intervention worker at the Albert-Prévost Mental Health Hospital on Gouin West Boulevard.

"We are disturbed to learn of the death in tragic circumstances of Mr. Mohamed Salah Belhaj," wrote Emilie Jacob, a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal health board.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his loved ones. Support will also be offered to his colleagues to get through this ordeal."

Meanwhile, Montreal police investigators are awaiting results from ballistic testing as they probe Tuesday night's fatal shootings, the latest in a rash of violent gun crime on the island.

Montreal police say officers are working around the clock — some are even coming in on their day off — to help solve the crime and determine a motive, according to Dandenault.

"Right now, we're looking at everything that we can," she said. "We have investigators flooding the area, no stone is left unturned. We want to get to the bottom of this."

No arrests have been made.

KILLINGS JUST 65 MINUTES APART

The first incident occurred at 9:45 p.m. in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Montreal police (SPVM) were called to the intersection of Jules-Poitras and Deguire boulevards near Roman-Zytynsky Park.

"Once on the scene, police found the victim shot and injured to the upper body," said Gabriella Youakim, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "The victim died on site."

The 64-year-old victim was known to police for "minor criminality," according to the SPVM.

AHUNTSIC-CARTIERVILLE SHOOTING

Sixty-five minutes later, at 10:50 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

When police arrived at the intersection of Sauvé Ouest and Meilleur streets, near Saint-Benoît Park, they found the 48-year-old man lying on the ground.

"His death was confirmed on site," stated Youakim. "No arrests have been made so far."

He was not known to police.

Security perimeters have been set up at both crime scenes to allow investigators to canvass the areas.

Yoakim confirms the two deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides on the territory monitored by Montreal police.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante reacted to the homicides by writing in a tweet on Wednesday, "My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the two victims of the heinous crimes that took place last night in Montreal."

Je tiens à remercier les agent-es du @SPVM pour leur dévouement. Ils ont tout mon soutien, et ils viendront à bout de cette affaire. #polmtl

On Thursday, federal public safety minister Marco Mendicino is scheduled to be in Montreal for an announcement on preventing gun and gang violence in the city. He will be joined by Canadian Heritage Minister and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault, and Dominique Ollivier, chair of Montreal's executive committee.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Luca Caruso-Moro