Montreal police break up alleged drug-dealing ring, arrest 11 suspects

Montreal police say they have broken up a drug-dealing ring that sold cocaine, crack and marijuana on the streets of the city's Sud-Ouest and LaSalle boroughs.

Eleven suspects were arrested during 11 raids executed over the past month, police said.

Police say they seized 28 grams of crack, 56 grams of cocaine, $67,000 in cash and a gun during the raids.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montreal said the arrests and raids came in response to four attempted murders that took place between April and July of this year in the districts policed by Stations 15 and 16.

Investigators allege the victims in those attempted murders were all implicated in selling drugs in the Sud-Ouest and LaSalle boroughs.

Police say anyone with more information on drug-dealing in the area may call Info-Crime at 514-393-1133. Information may be left confidentially and anonymously.