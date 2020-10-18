Montreal police break up multiple vehicle gatherings in parking lots on island

Montreal police (SPVM) officers arrived and broke up vehicle gatherings in three parking lots across the island.

SPVM spokesperson Raphael Bergeron confirmed that several tickets were handed out for minor infractions in Dorval, Anjou and Cote-des-Neiges on the Island of Montreal.

"Some tickets, but nothing major," said Bergeron.

Bergeron said police were notified of cars gathering and potentially racing in parking lots.

However, when officers arrived on the scene, the vehicles dispersed.

"If they were racing, it was possible they were racing before," said Bergeron.

Some vehicles were stopped, and officers checked their information as they were leaving the various scenes.

Bergeron added that the gatherings were similar to ones broken up before the COVID-19 pandemic.