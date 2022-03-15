Montreal police director Sylvain Caron set to retire before the end of his mandate

Montreal police (SPVM) director Sylvain Caron is retiring.



He made the announcement Tuesday alongside Mayor Valérie Plante.

"Last December, I announced to the director-general of the City of Montreal, Mr. Serge Lamontagne, my intention to retire soon," he said. "Being a director of the SPVM is an honour and a privilege, but it is also a very demanding lifestyle."

Caron has served as a police officer for 40 years as part of four different organizations.

"I feel that the time has come to put away my uniform and my badge, to think about myself and spend quality time with my loved ones," he said. "My four years with the SPVM, including three as director, have allowed me to discover an organization that is committed, strong in its expertise and incredibly adaptable."

He continued on to thank the 6,000 civilians and police officers at the SPVM who have worked "tirelessly to serve the population" during a tumultuous period that includes a rise of gun violence and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caron will remain in his position until April 22, when a formal process will be launched to find a successor by the summer.

"His appointment was an important moment in my first mandate and he has been an exemplary ally in ensuring the safety of our city," said Plante, pointing to accomplishments such as supporting vulnerable people during the pandemic and establishing specialized teams to combat gun violence. "I wish him a retirement worthy of his career and I thank him on behalf of Montrealers for his service to the population."

Caron’s five-year mandate was supposed to last until December 2023.

An interim director is expected to be announced prior to his departure.