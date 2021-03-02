iHeartRadio
Montreal police go door-to-door in Verdun to gather information on February killing

A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, October 7, 2019. Montreal police will unveil its new street checks policy today, months after a damning independent report last year found evidence of systemic bias linked to race is present in who they decide to stop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Verdun residents can expect increased police presence Tuesday as police go door-to-door to gather information on a February homicide.

On Feb. 1, at approximately 3 a.m., a 38-year-old man was found seriously injured in an alley near LaSalle Boulevard and Troy Street. 

He was rushed to hospital and succumbed to his injuries within hours. The victim used an ATM on Wellington Street shortly before the assault. According to police, this was the fourth homicide in Montreal in 2021.

Police are expected to be in the area on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m speaking to potential witnesses. 

A mobile police command post will be in place at the corner of LaSalle Boulevard and Hickson Street.  

