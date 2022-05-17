Montreal police, health-care workers launch operation to visit isolated seniors

Montreal police and health-care workers in the city are joining forces for a special operation to reach out to a vulnerable group that is often the target of fraudsters, abusers and thieves: isolated seniors.

Cops from the SPVM are working with Montreal public health and the southcentral health and social services centre (CIUSSS du Centre-Sud) for the "visit an isolated senior" operation until June 15.

Police and health-care workers will visit community organizations and go door-to-door to isolated seniors to inform them about abuse prevention, fraud and theft, crimes of which isolated seniors at times are victims.

"They will also monitor public health issues such as the importance of vaccinations and booster doses, risks or vulnerabilities to extreme heat, isolation and food security," the SPVM said in a release. "They will guide people to help resources and offer personalized follow-up according to their needs."