Montreal police investigate after 61-year-old stabbed in east end

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 61-year-old man was stabbed on the corner of Ste-Catherine and Joliette Sts. in Hochelaga early Tuesday morning.

Responding to a 911 call at around 2:30 a.m., officers found the man conscious, but with wounds to his upper body.

Health-care workers later confirmed to police that the man's injuries weren't life-threatening.

The SPVM said the man is known in the area but not necessarily for criminal reasons.

Here's a look at the scene on Ste-Catherine near Joliette street where police are investigating a stabbing that happened around 2:30am. A 61 year-old man was taken to the hospital with upper body stab wounds @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/IMc9Fd64PH

They analyzed the scene early Tuesday morning in an attempt to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the event.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning.