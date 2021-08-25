iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigate after bullet holes found in door on Notre-Dame Street

Bullet holes can be seen in a door after shots were fired on Notre-Dame Street

Montreal police are investigating after bullet holes were found in a door on Notre-Dame Street.

Police were alerted to the shooting at 9 .a.m Thursday by a local resident. When officers went to check out the scene, they discovered empty bullet shells. Police say so far it’s unclear when the shooting occurred.

No one was injured and so far there are no suspects.

Notre-Dame Street was closed between St-Remi and Courcelle streets for the investigation.

- With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro

