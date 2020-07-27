Montreal police investigate after shots fired at home in Dollard-des-Ormeaux

A shooting late Sunday night on the West Island of Montreal does not appear to have caused any injuries.

Investigators from the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) are investigating after at least one gunshot was reported at a house in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Police were notified around 10:30 p.m. via several calls to 911 that gunshots had been heard near the intersection of Oxford St. and Garland St. in a residential area of DDO.

During their inspection, police found shell casings and a bullet hole on a house on Oxford.

SPVM agents are continuing their investigation Monday morning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2020.