Montreal police investigate alleged arson at Pierrefonds daycare

Montreal police is investigating a suspected case of arson at a daycare in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough.

Montreal police were called in at 9 p.m. after a witness said they saw a man approach the daycare, on Pierrefonds Boulevard.

"A man was seen probably throwing an object through a window of the premises," said Raphaël Bergeron, a spokesperson with Montreal police, adding the suspect then fled on foot. "We're talking about at least one suspect. We don't have a full description, but we know he was wearing dark clothes."

The Montreal fire department was called to the scene and the fire was quickly put out, leaving minimal damages overall.

"We will meet with the owners of the building to see if they have received any threats in the last couple of months," said Bergeron.

The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.