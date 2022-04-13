iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigate arson at hair salon in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police are investigating an arson after a hair salon in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough was set on fire Wednesday evening.

Police received 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. and responded to the business near the intersection of Acadie Boulevard and Sauvé Street West.

When officers arrived the fire had just started, according to a police spokesperson. Witnesses reported two suspects had spread accelerant in front of the business but fled before police arrived on scene.

No incendiary device was found and the damage to the business was minor. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error