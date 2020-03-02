Montreal police investigate fire at FTQ-Construction in Anjou

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating a fire at the FTQ-Construction offices in the borough of Anjou.

The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers state an incendiary device was found inside the building, located on Métropolitain Boulevard East.

A window just right of the building's main entrance was also shattered.

According to police, the damage is not significant, but there is some wreckage caused by the sprinklers, which extinguished much of the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Montreal police say there have been no arrests, but a perimeter has been established and investigators will be reviewing surveillance footage in the area.

There were no reported injuries.