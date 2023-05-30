Montreal police investigate fire involving two cars early Tuesday morning

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating yet another suspicious fire.

Two cars parked in front of a commercial building in Montreal East were engulfed in flames in the middle of the night on Tuesday.

A 911 call at around 2:30 a.m. indicated that a fire was in progress on Notre-Dame Street, near the intersection of Broadway Avenue and near Montreal East city hall.

Firefighters from the Montreal fire department (SSIM) succeeded in preventing the fire from spreading to the building, but the cars sustained significant damage. They referred the investigation to the SPVM arson squad.

By the end of the night, no incendiary objects had been found at the scene. The cars were towed away to be examined later by investigators.

Police were looking for surveillance cameras in the area to see if they had captured any images that could help in the investigation and in capturing suspects.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 30, 2023.