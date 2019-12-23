Montreal police investigate gunfire outside Lachine bar

At least one bullet was fired outside a Lachine bar on Monday evening, Montreal police said.

Around 9 p.m., police received a call that gunfire had been heard outside the bar, on William-Macdonald Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues.

Several people were inside the bar when the shots rang out, police confirmed, but no one was injured.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and are investigating the incident.

Montreal police are investigating a shooting at the Bar Zeffe near the corner of 6 avenue and William-MacDonald street in Lachine occurred about 9:30 p.m. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/6pfeHft59r