Montreal police investigate gunfire outside Lachine bar
At least one bullet was fired outside a Lachine bar on Monday evening, Montreal police said.
Around 9 p.m., police received a call that gunfire had been heard outside the bar, on William-Macdonald Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues.
Several people were inside the bar when the shots rang out, police confirmed, but no one was injured.
Officers set up a perimeter in the area and are investigating the incident.
Montreal police are investigating a shooting at the Bar Zeffe near the corner of 6 avenue and William-MacDonald street in Lachine occurred about 9:30 p.m. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/6pfeHft59r— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) December 24, 2019
