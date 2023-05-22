iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigate second arson in 16 days at St-Laurent business


Police cruiser file photo. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police say they're investigating the second arson attack in just over two weeks at a business in the city's St-Laurent borough.

Police spokeswoman Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says multiple windows were broken at the business and it appears that more than one incendiary device was thrown inside.

Chèvrefils says police have recovered one of the incendiary devices.

She alleges the business was also targeted by an arson attack on May 7.

No one was injured in the fire, but the business suffered serious damage, mostly from the sprinkler system.

It's the second arson in the St-Laurent borough in three days and comes amid a wave of arson attacks in Montreal that police believe are often linked to extortion attempts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 22, 2023.  

