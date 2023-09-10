iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigate shooting that left one man injured


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that left one man injured Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Lachapelle Avenue and Gouin Street West around 6:10 p.m., where they found a 34-year-old man with lower-body injuries.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

It’s believed at least one shot was fired when a fight broke outside near a business.

SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin says a bullet casing was found at the scene.

No arrests have been made. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*