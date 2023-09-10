Montreal police investigate shooting that left one man injured

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a shooting in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough that left one man injured Sunday evening.

Officers were called to Lachapelle Avenue and Gouin Street West around 6:10 p.m., where they found a 34-year-old man with lower-body injuries.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

It’s believed at least one shot was fired when a fight broke outside near a business.

SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin says a bullet casing was found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.