Montreal police investigate vandalism at Trafalgar School related to Israel-Hamas war

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating a suspected act of vandalism at Trafalgar School for Girls.

Officials with the school, located in downtown Montreal, called the police at 9 pm. Monday after noticing marks of vandalism on the building.

When officers arrived, they noted at least one of the school's walls was covered in words written in red paint.

"The three inscriptions were related to the Israel-Hamas conflict," said Véronique Dubuc, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

Dubuc would not say exactly what was written but confirmed the writing was "pro-Palestinians."

No arrests have been made.

The incident is not currently considered a hate crime, but the file has been sent for analysis.