Montreal police investigating 2 overnight fires

A flame is seen in this file image. (Pexels)

Montreal police is investigating after two separate fires broke out on different parts of the island Friday night.

Firefighters were called at 1:30 a.m. to a blaze in a residential building on Cartier Avenue, near Lanthier Avenue, in Pointe-Claire.

Montreal police confirmed four people were taken to hospital. Two of them suffered burn injuries and the other two had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters say there is considerable damage to the building, but the cause is unknown. The file has been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.

At 2:45 a.m., authorities say a car was set ablaze on de Matane Street, near 77th Avenue, in LaSalle.

Montreal police considers the fire suspicious and is investigating the circumstances leading to the blaze.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 4, 2021.

