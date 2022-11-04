iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night


The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.

The latest case comes after at least 16 other cars were found on fire in various parts of the city in the last 48 hours.

On Friday, police received 911 calls for a vehicle fire around 4:15 a.m. and responded to a parking lot in an industrial area on Pacifique Avenue, below the on-ramp to the Mercier Bridge.  

The fire from the cars also spread to an adjacent commercial building, but it's not clear how much damage it sustained. The arson squad was called in after officers found accelerant at the scene, according to Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson.

"Our arson squad they’re going to have to determine exactly what happened. They have to talk to witnesses, see if there’s camera footage available too," said Montreal police spokesperson Gabriella Youakim.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which is still under investigation. Police say it's too early to say whether or not the fires over the last couple of days are connected. 

"It's too early in the investigation to say if it is or if it’s not. But yes that’s the question on everybody’s mind," said Youakim.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

