iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating after armed assault at d'Iberville Metro

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

Montreal police is investigating after an argument turned into an armed assault outside the d'Iberville Metro station.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. on Jean-Talon Street, near Louis-Hébert Avenue.

"When police arrived on the scene, they located a victim, a man of around 40-years-old," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "He was conscious and had a superficial injury to the upper body by a sharp object."

The man was transferred to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

"A conflict degenerated between the victim and the suspect for an unknown reason," said Chévrefils.

A perimeter was set up for investigators and the canine unit to examine the scene.

No arrests have been made.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error