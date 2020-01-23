Montreal police investigating after ATM stolen from east end dépanneur

Montreal police are investigating after an ATM was stolen from a dépanneur in the east end Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood.

Officers received a 911 call at 3:15 a.m. Thursday about a noisy alarm coming from the store, located on Delphis-Delorme Street, near Sherbrooke Street.

“When officers arrived, they saw that the window was broken and the ATM machine was missing,” said Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois.

Investigators and forensic technicians are on their way to analyze the scene and determine the circumstances leading up to the incident.