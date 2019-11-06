Montreal police investigating after car set on fire in the east end
MONTREAL -- Montreal police are investigating after a car was set on fire in the city’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood, in the east end.
Officers located the torched vehicle under Highway 40.
Car fire in Pointe-aux-Trembles under highway 40 near Gouin overpass. Two men in hoodies spotted leaving the scene. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/bY1VikGQLq— Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) November 6, 2019
According to police, witnesses saw two men in hoodies allegedly leaving the scene.
The force’s arson squad has been called in to investigate the incident.
Latest Audio
-
-
-
Mulcair: Trudeau should want to keep Scheer around
Tom Mulcair with some shrewd tactical advice for PM Trudeau.