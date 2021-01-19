Montreal police investigating after early-morning shooting in Shaughnessy Village

by Luca Caruso-Moro, CTV Montreal

Police are investigating a possible early-morning shooting in the western part of downtown Montreal.

Police responded to a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Baile and St. Marc Sts., one block north of Rene-Levesque Blvd. W.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with what was likely gunshot wounds in his upper body.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the victim has not shared details of the event, and witnesses have also refused to provide their accounts.

“It’s hard to know the story when the victim doesn’t want to collaborate with police,” said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

With several residential buildings in the area, investigators are working to determine whether the incident happened inside or outside.