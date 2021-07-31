Montreal police investigating after family home shot at Friday night

Police responded to gunshots that were fired at the door of a family's home Friday night in Montreal's St. Michel neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a call just before 7:30 p.m. about gunshots heard in an apartment building on 21st Ave.

When police arrived on the scene, they noticed bullet holes in the door of an apartment building where a woman and her young daughter live.

"The people living at this address do not have a history (with the police)," said SPVM spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron. "It is difficult to understand why this door was targeted."

No one was injured, according to the SPVM, and no suspects were arrested by Friday evening.

An investigation is underway to try to find the suspect or suspects.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 30, 2021.