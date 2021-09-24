Montreal police investigating after gunshots fired in Saint-Leonard borough

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after more gunshots were fired in the city's Saint-Leonard borough Friday night.

The SPVM said that a call came in around 5:05 p.m. about shots heard around Jean-Talon and Bellefeuille St.

When officers arrived, no impact marks were found or shell casings located, but later when the canine unit arrived, some shell cases were located near the intersection.

"There was a perimeter that was established," said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Braband. "At this point, we don't have any victims."

Officers will interview witnesses and review surveillance footage in the area throughout Friday night.