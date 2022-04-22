Montreal police investigating after gunshots ring out in Riviere-des-Prairies borough

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after shots were fired in the Riviere-des-Prairies borough.

SPVM spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin said that police responded to a call at around 1:15 p.m. about shots fired at Jean Vincent Ave. and Copernic Ave.

"It seems we have a drive-by shooting," said Allaire-Morin, who added that a car was scene leaving the scene.

Police have found at least one gunshot impact on a parked car, and shell casings were found and are being analyzed.

Allaire-Morin said there are no victims or injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing.