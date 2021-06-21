iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating after man attacked at Emilie-Gamelin Park

The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A 32-year-old man is in hospital following an attack at Émilie-Gamelin Park in downtown Montreal.

Montreal police (SPVM) received a 911 call at 11:40 p.m. about an injured person in the park, on the corner of Berri and Sainte-Catherine streets, in the eastern part of the Ville-Marie borough.

"When police located the victim, he was injured to the upper body by a sharp object," confirmed Caroline Chèvrefils, Montreal police spokesperson. "According to the first information we have, there was a conflict between the victim and the suspect in the park. Following the attack, the suspect left the scene."

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is not collaborating with police.

"The attack could be related to a drug transaction," Chèvrefils noted.

There have been no arrests and the park remains closed to the public while investigators canvas the scene.

