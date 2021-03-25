Montreal police investigating after man shot in Rosemont

Montreal police say a man was rushed to hospital Thursday night following a shooting in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

Police were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and 20th Avenue after receiving a 911 call around 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim, who is not co-operating with police, was sent to hospital in non life-threatening condition, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a description of a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.