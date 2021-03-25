iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating after man shot in Rosemont

image.jpg

Montreal police say a man was rushed to hospital Thursday night following a shooting in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie. 

Police were called to the intersection of Rosemont Boulevard and 20th Avenue after receiving a 911 call around 8:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim, who is not co-operating with police, was sent to hospital in non life-threatening condition, according to Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant.

No arrests have been made and police do not have a description of a suspect. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error