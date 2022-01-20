iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating after shots fired at a building in TMR

A file photo of a Montreal police officer. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after at least one gunshot was fired at a commercial building in the Town of Mount Royal.

Officers received a 911 call at 1:15 a.m. Thursday about the gunfire, on Royalmount Avenue, near Royden Road.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they located at least one impact on the window of a commercial building," said Véronique Comtois, a spokesperson for Montreal police. "There were no injuries in this incident."

A security perimeter has been set up to allow investigators to examine the area.

No arrests have been made.

