iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating after shots fired in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

image.jpg

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after shots were fired at a home in the east end Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

It happened at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday on Leclaire Street, near Hochelaga Street.

Officers received a 911 call after shots were fired in the direction of the door of a home and a parked car.

"There were no injuries in this incident," confirmed Véronique Comtois, a Montreal police spokesperson.

Investigators, as well a the canine unit, are canvassing the scene to determine the circumstances around the gunfire.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error