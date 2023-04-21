iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street


image.jpg

Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.

The video, which was posted on TikTok with the #roadrage hashtag and has been viewed more than 108,000 times, shows a blue sedan slowly inching forward, pushing the worker further down the road after trying to get them to stop.

@x0xjessx0x_dream_team #roadrage #lol #dubonbon #fyp #fypシ #pourtoi #�������� ♬ original sound - x0xjess69x0x

After a few minutes of what appears to be verbal exchanges between the driver and the worker, the driver reverses the car and drives away.

Police confirmed they received a 911 call around 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the incident and responded to the intersection of Saint-Antoine and Atwater avenues, in the Southwest borough, to meet with the traffic controller and witnesses.

Now that they have new information, including the viral online video, they have opened an investigation, a spokesperson said. The person who posted the video wrote in a comment that "I gave the video to the police officer."

No arrests have been made, but police said a criminal charge or a ticket for a Highway Safety Code violation is a possibility. The police investigation is ongoing.

Comments from other TikTok users under the video condemned the actions of the driver.

"This man could be my father / my father works on the construction site / I don't want to lose my father like that," one person wrote.

Another person wrote: "I think you have THE video that represents Montreal in all its aspects."

One user also said, "I almost lost my spouse like that and my mother-in-law who is a signaller also experienced it last week…"

DRIVERS 'THINK THEY CAN DO ANYTHING'

Incidents like this are why unions have been calling for better protection of workers on construction sites for years.

They say every year, more than a dozen people die or get seriously injured after being struck by vehicles, adding that the workers put their lives on the line every single day.

"People that work as [traffic signallers] have had those situations through the years," said Martin L'Abbée, a representative of the United Steelworkers union.

"If you've been working full-time for two, three years, of course, it happens to you at one point because people are getting frustrated they can't pass. And since you're not the police, they think they can do anything."

The union is reiterating its calls for the Ministry of Transport to strengthen road safety laws and create more public awareness campaigns. They say, after all, it's the drivers' responsibility to help keep workers safe.

@x0xjessx0x_dream_team #roadrage #lol #dubonbon #fyp #fypシ #pourtoi #🍿🍿🍿🍿 ♬ original sound - x0xjess69x0x
12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*