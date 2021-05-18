iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating after woman killed in Cote Saint-Luc

image.png

Montreal police are investigating after a 36-year-old woman was killed in Côte Saint-Luc.

Officers received a 911 call at midnight about a woman suffering from injuries in an apartment building on Adalbert Avenue, near Earle Road.

"When the police arrived, a woman was found injured by a sharp object," said Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chévrefils. "Her death was pronounced at the scene."

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and will meet with investigators looking into the events that led to the woman's death on Tuesday.

A perimetre was set up in the area.

Chévrefils confirmed this is Montreal's ninth homicide of 2021.

