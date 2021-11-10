iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating attempted murder of 69-year-old man in RDP

A 69-year-old man was shot in Rivere-des-Praries Nov. 10. but his police say his injuries aren't life-threatening.

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating the attempted murder of a 69-year-old man in the east end Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles borough Wednesday.

Shots were heard around 4:30 p.m. on Gouin Boulevard, near Paul-Dufault Avenue.

The man presented himself to a hospital with at least one upper body gunshot wound, but his life is not in danger, police confirmed.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made; the SPVM says the incident is being investigated as an attempted murder.

The canine unit was deployed to search the scene, which remains blocked off as police continue their investigation.

