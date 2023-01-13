iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating death of woman found lying on service road


The Montreal Police logo is seen on a police car in Montreal on Wednesday, July 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman was discovered seriously injured on a service road in Cote-des-Neiges.

According to paramedics, the woman, 40, died of her injuries.

Police were called to the scene on the northbound Decarie service road near Jean-Talon Street around 8 p.m.

There, they discovered a woman lying on the ground with severe injuries to her upper body.

The scene has been closed to traffic while investigators gather more information.

It's not clear how the victim was injured. Police are looking into the possibility that she was hit by a car.

The investigation is ongoing.

