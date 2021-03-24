iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating double stabbing in Saint-Leonard

A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A man is in serious condition in hospital after a double stabbing Wednesday night in the Saint-Leonard borough, Montreal police say. 

Around 8:40 p.m. police were called to Parc Ferland where they found two men in their 20s with stab wounds to their upper bodies. Both were sent to hospital. 

Approximately 40 minutes earlier, police were also called to the intersection of Lacordaire and Robert Boulevards for reports of gunfire. Police said they had found evidence of gunshots, but did not locate a victim.

It's not clear whether the two events are related. 

