Montreal police investigating drive-by shooting in RDP

An SPVM police cruiser. (CTV News file photo)

Montreal police are investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday evening in the Rivières-des-Prairies borough.

Police say they received a 911 call at 6:10 p.m. about a report of a shooting and responded to the intersection of Perras and Rodolfe-Forget boulevards.

Jean-Pierre Brabant, a police spokesperson, said a man inside a vehicle heading east on Perras shot at another vehicle.

"Many shots were fired," Brabant said, adding that several shell casings were found.

No victims were located and no arrests have been made.

A section of Perras was closed Wednesday as police investigate the shooting.

