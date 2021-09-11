iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating gunshots fired in the St. Leonard borough

Montreal police car. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

Montreal police (SPVM) opened an investigation into shots fired in the St. Leonard area of Montreal on Friday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., 911 calls reported gunshots on Jean-Talon St., near Valdombre St.

According to the SPVM's initial information, "the shots were fired from a vehicle that left the scene."

SPVM spokesperson Jessica Lalonde said, "there were no victims" and that no suspect was arrested.

Shell casings were found at the scene and a security perimeter was set up.

An investigation is underway.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 11, 2021.

