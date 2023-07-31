iHeartRadio
Montreal police investigating mosque vandalism, one person arrested


Police have arrested a suspect after the Warch mosque was vandalized in Montreal. (photo: Canadian Muslim Forum)

Montreal police have arrested a man in connection with an act of vandalism against a mosque over the weekend.

Police spokeswoman Sabrina Gauthier says the hate crimes unit is investigating but it is too early to say whether the vandalism was motivated by hate.

City Coun. Abdelhaq Sari published photos on social media that showed the Imam Warch mosque in Montreal North with its front windows smashed.

Another photo taken from inside showed a rock or chunk of concrete sitting on the mosque's carpet, surrounded by shards of broken glass.

The Canadian Muslim Forum issued a statement condemning the vandalism and expressing concern over acts of aggression against Muslim institutions.

Gauthier could not confirm the suspect's age or what charges he could face.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 31, 2023.

