Montreal police investigating murder-suicide after man, woman found dead


A man and woman were found dead overnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a murder-suicide.

Police say they were called around midnight to a three-storey apartment building on 25th Avenue in the city's east end, near the intersection with Notre Dame Street East, where the bodies of the two people, both 45 years old, were found in a fire escape stairway. 

The woman's body "bore signs of violence," and "everything indicates that the man took his own life," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the SPVM.

Police set up a command post at the scene of the crime on 25th Avenue in Pointe-aux-Trembles on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (Christine Long/CTV News)

Their deaths were pronounced at the scene. The woman's killing was the 40th in Montreal this year.

The woman lived in the building where she was found, but on Tuesday morning police said the circumstances of the killing, as well as the relationship between the man and woman, are still unknown. 

Chèvrefils said major crime investigators are going door-to-door to speak to potential witnesses.

 

